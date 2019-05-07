Production is underway in the UK on Maisie Williams thriller The Owners.

Joining Williams (Game Of Thrones) in the cast are Sylvester McCoy (Doctor Who), Rita Tushingham (A Taste of Honey), Ian Kenny (Sing Street), Jake Curran (Spotless), Andrew Ellis (This Is England) and Stacha Hicks (The Children Act).

The 90’s-set thriller is directed by Julius Berg, with a screenplay by Berg and Mathieu Gompel, based on the comic book from artist Herrmann and written by Yves H. Producers are Alain de la Mata at UK-based Bluelight and Christopher Granier-Deferre, with Nate Bolotin and Maxime Cottray executive producing for XYZ Films.

Co-producers are Brahim Chioua for Wild Bunch, Frédéric Fiore and Eric Tavitian for Logical Pictures and Pape Boye for Versatile. Versatile will continue pre-sales on available international territories, while XYZ will handle North American sales, at the upcoming Marché du Film at Cannes.

Shooting is currently underway in Kent, close to London, in an isolated Victorian mansion, with casting by Dan Hubbard, and with David Ungaro (A Prayer Before Dawn) as director of photography.

The story takes place in rural England during the early 1990s. Childhood friends Nathan (Kenney) and Terry (Ellis), broke and on the scrap heap at 20, are spurred on by an out-of-town sociopath named Gaz (Curran) to rob a house. Nathan’s girlfriend Mary (Williams) is dead against the plan. When the home owners return a deadly game of cat and mouse ensues, leaving Mary fighting to save herself from a nightmare scenario.

Williams is repped by Louise Johnston Management. McCoy is repped by the Clare Eden Management, Tushingham is repped by Milburn Browning Associates, Kenny is repped by United Agents, Curran is repped by Diamond Management, Ellis is repped by Curtis Brown Group and Hicks is repped by Olivia Bell Management.