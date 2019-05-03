‘Magic Mike’ Musical Loses Creative Team, Cancels Workshop

The Magic Mike musical has lost some of its mojo. Book writer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, composer Tom Kitt and lyricist Brian Yorkey have exited the project – “creative differences” is the official word – and a private workshop of the musical originally set for this week in New York has been postponed.

Directed by Trip Cullman with choreography by Camille A. Brown and based on the 2012 movie starring Channing Tatum, Magic Mike is still set to bow at Boston’s Emerson Colonial Theatre for a planned Nov. 30-Jan. 5 engagement. When it was announced in January, the engagement was described as pre-Broadway; no Broadway plans have been announced at this point.

The musical is being produced by Channing Tatum, Steven Soderbergh, Gregory Jacobs, Nick Wechsler, Reid Carolin and Peter Kiernan.

A new creative team is expected to be announced shortly.

When announced, the musical was described as being set before both Magic Mike and its 2015 sequel Magic Mike XXL and “tells the story of college-student-turned-male-entertainer Mike Lane. Struggling to make ends meet, Mike takes a job dancing at an exclusive night club… and winds up loving every minute of it. But as he scrambles to hide his alter ego from his dad and girlfriend, he finds himself needing to make some difficult choices. Can Mike follow his dreams without losing more than his clothes?”