Troubled ‘Magic Mike’ Musical Cancels Boston Tryout Engagement

The stage musical adaptation of Channing Tatum’s stripper saga Magic Mike has cancelled what was to be a pre-Broadway Boston engagement.

The pull-out from Boston’s Emerson Colonial Theatre is little surprise. The production, which had been scheduled to run Nov. 30, 2019 through Jan. 5, 2020, lost its big-name creative team last month. Composer Tom Kitt, lyricist Brian Yorkey and book writer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa left the show over “”creative differences.” A private workshop initially set for New York was postponed, then cancelled altogether.

No word from producers – Channing Tatum, Steven Soderbergh, Gregory Jacobs, Nick Wechsler, Reid Carolin and Peter Kiernan – on whether the Broadway hopes have survived. Tatum had never been expected to appear in the musical.

The musical was to have been directed by Trip Cullman and based on characters from the Tatum-starring 2012 movie. When the Boston engagement was announced in January, the musical was described as being set before both Magic Mike and its 2015 sequel Magic Mike XXL, telling “the story of college-student-turned-male-entertainer Mike Lane. Struggling to make ends meet, Mike takes a job dancing at an exclusive night club… and winds up loving every minute of it. But as he scrambles to hide his alter ego from his dad and girlfriend, he finds himself needing to make some difficult choices. Can Mike follow his dreams without losing more than his clothes?”