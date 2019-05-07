Maggie Grace Boards Exorcist-On-A-Plane Pic ‘Incident On 459’; IMR Launching Sales In Cannes

EXCLUSIVE: Maggie Grace has boarded airline horror pic Incident On 459 which IMR will be selling internationally at the upcoming Cannes Market. UTA Independent Film Group is on domestic sales with principal photography beginning in Kiev this September.

The Saw franchise’s Kevin Greutert is directing the pic from Chris Sparling’s script. The story centers on the discovery of a demon-possessed passenger on a transatlantic flight from Boston to London, leaving it up to the rest of the passengers to figure out how to survive before crashing, or being blown up by the Air Force.

Grace (Taken, Lost) will play Valerie, a psychologist and single mother with a special needs son, who is on the flight. Her ex-boyfriend is also on the plane, forcing the pair to set their differences aside and figure out how to deal with the demon. Valerie’s values and beliefs are tested to the limit as she must come to terms with the supernatural and that which cannot be explained.

Jean Charles Lévy, Morgan Emmery and Julian Gross are producing for Tungstene Productions, alongside Vlad Ryashin and Olias Barco for Apple Tree Productions. Trinity Media Financing will finance the film.

IMR’s Fox says, “It’s going to be a thrilling ride with the combination of Maggie Grace, Chris Sparling’s incredible script and Kevin’s vision… Think of The Exorcist on a plane.”

Lévy adds, “We read Chris’ script and immediately fell for it and we’re incredibly excited to have Kevin and Maggie onboard. We are building a dedicated set in Kiev for this plane which will have all the tools to maximize production value. We want this to feel as real and large as possible, so that when people watch it, they’ll feel they’re on the plane themselves with a growing sense of claustrophobia and terror.”

IMR’s Cannes slate also includes What Is Life Worth starring Michael Keaton; Black Flies with Mel Gibson and Tye Sheridan; Scott Z Burns’ The Report starring Adam Driver; Guy Ritchie’s Bush; and King Of The Jungle with Seth Rogen and Keaton.

Grace and Greutert are repped by UTA and Zero Gravity Management. Sparling by UTA and Kaplan/Perrone Entertainment.