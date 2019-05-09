‘Madam Secretary’ Renewed For Season 6 By CBS

Tea Leoni as Elizabeth McCord in the season finale of "Madam Secretary"

CBS has renewed Madam Secretary for a sixth season. That would be great news for fans of the show, who had been vocal in their support as the political drama found itself heavily on the bubble for the first time. Madam Secretary recently topped USA Today’ annual Save Our Shows poll.

CBS has renewed Madam Secretary for a sixth season. That would be great news for fans of the show, who had been vocal in their support as the political drama found itself heavily on the bubble for the first time. Madam Secretary recently topped USA Today' annual Save Our Shows poll.

Created by Barbara Hall, Madam Secretary stars Téa Leoni as Elizabeth McCord, the shrewd, determined secretary of state who drives international diplomacy and circumvents protocol as she negotiates global and domestic issues, both at the White House and at home.

Tim Daly, Sara Ramirez, Željko Ivanek, Keith Carradine, Sebastian Arcelus, Patina Miller, Geoffrey Arend, Erich Bergen, Kathrine Herzer, Wallis Currie-Wood and Evan Roe also star.

Madam Secretary is produced by CBS Television Studios, in association with Revelations Entertainment. Barbara Hall, Lori McCreary, David Grae, Eric Stoltz and Academy Award winner Morgan Freeman executive produce.

The network also today renewed S.W.A.T., SEAL Team, Bull and MacGyver, and magazine shows 60 Minutes and 48 Hours, bringing the total number of series renewed for next year to 18. Today’s renewals join previously announced Young Sheldon, Mom, Criminal Minds, Blue Bloods, NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans and freshmen FBI, God Friended Me, The Neighborhood and Magnum P.I.

