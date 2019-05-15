‘Madam Secretary’ To End On CBS With 10-Episode Sixth Season

Madam Secretary will end with its forthcoming sixth season. CBS revealed Wednesday that it will finish the Téa Leoni-fronted show with a 10-episode order this year.

Created by Barbara Hall, Madam Secretary stars Leoni as Elizabeth McCord, the shrewd, determined U.S. Secretary of State who drives international diplomacy and circumvents protocol as she negotiates global and domestic issues, both at the White House and at home.

CBS Entertainment president Kelly Kahl revealed the news at the network’s upfronts press breakfast. “They’re going to do 10 episodes in the fall and tie up the storyline. We’re happy and excited to do that for Téa, the cast and the audience. It’s hard when a show ‘poof goes away.’ We like to be able to do this and send the show off with a great deal of respect and celebration. Everyone appreciates when we are able to do that.”

Tim Daly, Sara Ramirez, Željko Ivanek, Keith Carradine, Sebastian Arcelus, Patina Miller, Geoffrey Arend, Erich Bergen, Kathrine Herzer, Wallis Currie-Wood and Evan Roe also star.

Madam Secretary is produced by CBS Television Studios, in association with Revelations Entertainment. Hall, Lori McCreary, David Grae, Eric Stoltz and Morgan Freeman executive produce.