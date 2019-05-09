‘MacGyver’ Renewed For Season 4 By CBS

After spending a few months on the bubble, MacGyver will see a fourth season.

While not a critical darling, the show has done respectably well in its 8 PM Friday time period, drawing 7.8 million viewers. With Blue Bloods and Hawaii Five-0 also renewed, CBS once again is keeping its Friday lineup intact.

MacGyver, a reimagining of the 1985 show, originated with Lucas Till and George Eads as leads. Eads exited the series this season, putting the future of the series in limbo. Levy Tran was brought in toward the end of this season as a recurring with an eye towards her possibly becoming a series regular/new co-lead. She is expected to continue next season as a series regular.

Director James Wan executive produces MacGyver alongside Peter Lenkov, Craig O’Neill, Henry Winkler, Lee Zlotoff and Michael Clear for CBS Television Studios in association with Lionsgate.

In addition to Till, Tristin Mays, Justin Hires and Meredith Eaton also star.

The network also today renewed SEAL Team, Madam Secretary, Bull, S.W.A.T. and magazine shows 60 Minutes and 48 Hours, bringing the total number of series renewed for next year to 18. Today’s renewals join previously announced Young Sheldon, Mom, Criminal Minds, Blue Bloods, NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans and freshmen FBI, God Friended Me, The Neighborhood and Magnum P.I.