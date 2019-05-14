Luke Bracey, Jessica Capshaw, Frances Fisher, Jake Manley, Kristin Chenoweth & More Join Emma Roberts In ‘Holidate’ Film At Netflix

EXCLUSIVE: , the Netflix romantic comedy, has added a bevy of actors including Luke Bracey (Hacksaw Ridge, Point Break), Jake Manley (The Order, Midway), Jessica Capshaw (Grey’s Anatomy), Andrew “King Bach” Bachelor (The Babysitter, Meet The Blacks), Frances Fisher (Watchmen, Titanic), Manish Dayal (The Hundred-Foot Journey, The Resident), Cynthy Wu (Before I Fall), and Kristin Chenoweth (Pushing Daisies, Trial & Error). Emmy winner John Whitesell is directing the film based on a screenplay by Tiffany Paulsen. Emma Roberts was previously announced to star.

The pic, which is being produced by Wonderland’s McG and Mary Viola, follows Sloane (Roberts) and Jackson (Bracey), both of whom hate the holidays! Their enduring singledom leaves them subject to the judgment of their meddling family members or stuck with clingy, awkward dates on each festive occasion. When these two meet, they pledge to be each other’s plus-ones for each holiday celebration over the course of the year.

Holidate marks the fifth collaboration between Wonderland and Netflix including The Babysitter, When We First Met, and the upcoming family action film Rim Of The World, which was directed by McG.

Steven Bello will serve as executive producer.

Bracey is repped by CAA and Fourward; Manley by ICM, Luber Roklin, and Ambition Talent; Capshaw by CAA; Bachelor by UTA, Christina Bachelor, Adam Kaller, and Duncan Hedges; Fisher by Greene & Associates Talent Agency; Dayal by UTA, Industry Entertainment, and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman; Wu is repped by Innovative; Chenoweth by Three Arts Management, ICM, and Schreck Rose Dapello & Adams LLP.