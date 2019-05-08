‘Looking For Alaska’: Rachel Matthews & Henry Zaga To Recur In Hulu Limited Series

Rachel Matthews (Happy Death Day franchise) and Henry Zaga (13 Reasons Why) are set for recurring roles opposite Charlie Plummer and Kristine Froseth in Looking for Alaska, Hulu’s eight-episode limited series based on John Green’s novel. The series hails from Paramount Television and Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage’s Fake Empire.

Looking for Alaska is told through the eyes of teenager Miles “Pudge” Halter (Plummer) as he enrolls in boarding school to try to gain a deeper perspective on life. He falls in love with a girl, Alaska Young (Froseth), and after her unexpected death, he and his close friends attempt to uncover the truth behind her death and make sense of it.

Matthews will play Fiona, a sophisticated and well-educated college student from a solid, healthy family. Alaska is at first suspicious of Fiona’s friendship with her boyfriend Jake (Zaga), but soon realizes she’s a good person and comes to respect her.

Zaga’s Jake is Alaska’s impossibly handsome, floppy-haired, college-aged boyfriend, Jake is funny and adorable and a really good boyfriend.

Schwartz wrote the pilot and will serve as executive producer and showrunner. Savage executive produces with Jessica Tuchinsky, Mark Waters, Green and Marty Bowen and Isaac Klausner of Temple Hill. Fake Empire exec Lis Rowinski will co-executive produce.

Matthews was last seen in Blumhouse’s Happy Death Day 2U and Happy Death Day. She will next be seen in the independent drama Ms. White Light, directed by Paul Shoulberg.

Zaga can next be seen in the upcoming Fox film The New Mutants, which will be released August 2. He previously starred in the hit Netflix series 13 Reasons Why.

In addition to Looking for Alaska, Schwartz and Savage’s Fake Empire recently received a season 3 order of Marvel’s Runaways for Hulu, as well as a CW series pickup for Nancy Drew. Fake Empire also has Dynasty for CW, which was renewed for a third season in January.

Matthews is repped by Paradigm, Luber Roklin Entertainment, and Greenberg Glusker. Zaga is repped by WME.