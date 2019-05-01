‘Long Shot’ Director Jonathan Levine Inks First-Look Deal At Lionsgate

Lionsgate has entered a first-look film and television deal with helmer Jonathan Levine, director of the Seth Rogen and Charlize Theron-led romantic comedy, Long Shot, which will hit theaters this weekend. Under the deal, Levine and his partner Gillian Bohrer will base their new production company Megamix at the studio.

The film, which picked up the Audience Award at SXSW, follows shlub reporter Flarsky as he becomes reacquainted with his first crush, Charlotte Field, who as the Secretary of State is now being groomed to run for President. She taps Flarsky to write her speeches, but they get serious.

This deal extends the long-standing relationship between Levine and Lionsgate as well as its current Motion Picture Group executive team run by Nathan Kahane and Joe Drake. The group first collaborated on 2011 Golden Globe-nominated film, 50/50, starring Rogen and Joseph Gordon Levitt. The studio also released Levine’s films, The Night Before, also starring Rogan and Gordon Levitt, and Summit Entertainment’s Warm Bodies, which is currently being developed as a series. Based on the novel by Isaac Marion, the zombie comedy, which starred Nicholas Hoult and Teresa Palmer, grossed over $115 million worldwide.

Levine made his feature directorial debut with All The Boys Love Mandy Lane, a slasher movie starring Amber Heard. He went on to helm the 2008 Sundance award-winning coming of age comedy The Wackness, with Ben Kingsley and Josh Peck. The film also earned Levine an Independent Spirit Award nomination for Best First Screenplay. Other directorial credits include Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates, with Zac Efron and Adam DeVine, and Snatched, starring Amy Schumer and Goldie Hawn.

Bohrer, who met Levine working on Warm Bodies, spent 13 years as a studio executive at Summit Entertainment, Lionsgate, and most recently Fox 2000 before launching Megamix with Levine. While at Lionsgate, Bohrer was worked on films like the Twilight series, Oscar-nominated La La Land, the sleeper hit Wonder, and Divergent.

Joining Levine and Bohrer at Megamix will be creative executive McAuley Cahill, who comes to the company from Fox 2000.