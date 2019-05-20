‘Little Fires Everywhere’: Joshua Jackson To Co-Star In Hulu Limited Series With Reese Witherspoon & Kerry Washington

Joshua Jackson (The Affair) is set as a lead opposite Reese Witherspoon, Kerry Washington and Rosemarie DeWitt in Little Fires Everywhere, Hulu’s upcoming limited series based on Celeste Ng’s bestselling book.

Developed and written by Casual‘s Liz Tigelaar, the series hails from Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine, Washington’s Simpson Street and ABC Signature Studios. Little Fires Everywhere follows the intertwined fates of the picture-perfect Richardson family and an enigmatic mother and daughter who upend their lives. The story explores the weight of secrets, the nature of art and identity, the ferocious pull of motherhood – and the danger in believing that following the rules can avert disaster.

Jackson will play Bill Richardson. A Shaker Heights attorney who hails from modest means, Bill is the perfectly suited counterweight to his energetic and strong-willed wife, Elena (Witherspoon). But when Bill agrees to represent their friends in a fiery custody battle, the couple begins to fight about more than just their challenging youngest daughter, Izzy (Megan Stott).

The cast also includes Jade Pettyjohn (Lexie Richardson), Jordan Elsass (Trip Richardson), Gavin Lewis (Moody Richardson) and Lexi Underwood (Pearl Warren).

Witherspoon and Washington will star in the series, with Tigelaar serving as executive producer and showrunner. Witherspoon and Lauren Levy Neustadter will executive produce for Hello Sunshine, along with Washington and Pilar Savone for Simpson Street, and Lynn Shelton.

Jackson most recently was seen in Showtime’s The Affair and next will star in Netflix’s When They See Us, created, written and directed by Ava DuVernay. Jackson is repped by CAA, Anonymous Content and Steve Warren at Hansen Jacobson Teller.

