Lisa Kudrow To Headline Amazon Comedy Pilot ‘Good People’ From Lee Daniels & Whitney Cummings

Friends alumna Lisa Kudrow is set to star in and executive produce Good People, Amazon’s half-hour comedy pilot from Empire co-creator Lee Daniels and 2 Broke Girls co-creator Whitney Cummings, Amazon Studios and Fox 21 Television Studios.

Written by Daniels and Cummings, Good People centers around three generations of women working in the Ombudsmans office of a college that navigates the current cultural climate, the concept of feminism across different generations, and the struggle to reconcile socially constructed ideas with current ethical views regarding complex issues such as sex, race, class, and gender.

Kudrow will play Lynn Steele, the University Ombudsman, a tired, mercurial force of nature who finds herself being seen as out of touch by millennials, even though she has been a champion of women her entire career.

Kudrow, Cummings and Daniels, who also directs, executive produce.

Kudrow will next be seen in Olivia Wilde’s directorial debut Booksmart alongside Jason Sudeikis, which hits theaters Friday. She also appears in Long Shot with Charlize Theron and Seth Rogen for director Jonathan Levine. Kudrow and Dan Bucatinsky’s Is or Isn’t Entertainment co-produces Emmy-winning genealogy docuseries Who Do You Think You Are?, which recently received a 13-episode order for a new season on NBC. Kudrow is repped by CAA and attorney Mark Gochman at Stankevick Gochman, LLP.