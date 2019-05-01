Lionsgate Ups Starz Exec Alice Dickens-Koblin To Head Of Unscripted Programming

Amid Lionsgate’s continuing expansion of its unscripted programming business, the company has promoted Starz executive Alice Dickens-Koblin to Senior Vice President, Head of Unscripted Programming, for Lionsgate and Starz.

In her newly-expanded role, Dickens-Koblin, who joined Starz earlier this year, will head up the development and production of unscripted programming slates for both Lionsgate Television and Starz, including a solid line-up of docuseries, celebrity-driven reality series and lifestyle programming.

“We’re thrilled to promote an executive from within the Starz ranks to this key leadership position in our television business,” said Lionsgate Television Group Chairman Kevin Beggs. “Alice is a talented executive with great programming skills and strong talent relationships who has already energized Starz’s unscripted slate, and she is ideally qualified to move our unscripted business Company-wide to the next level.”

Prior to joining Starz, Dickens-Koblin served as Vice President, Series Development at MTV as well as Vice President, Alternative Programming for Warner Horizon Television developing international formats and original series for broadcast and cable. She began her career at Oxygen Network developing and producing both scripted and unscripted programming, including a wide range of celebrity-driven docuseries and formats.

The Company’s unscripted slate includes Starz’s docuseries America to Me, Joe Berlinger’s Wrong Man, Warriors of Liberty City, Lionsgate Television’s Chasing The Cure for TNT, Kevin Hart: What The Fit, recently renewed for its second season on YouTube, Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian on E!, the anticipated Leonardo DiCaprio-produced Grant for The History Channel, and Music City on CMT, among others.