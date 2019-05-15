EXCLUSIVE: Lionsgate has picked up North American distribution rights to U.S cop drama Semper Fi, starring Suicide Squad and Divergent actor Jai Courtney.

Nat Wolff (Paper Towns), Leighton Meester (Gossip Girl), Finn Wittrock (American Horror Story), Beau Knapp (Seven Seconds) and Arturo Castro (Broad City) also star in the feature, which is known internationally as Edge Of Dawn.

Directed by Henry-Alex Rubin (Disconnect) and written by Rubin and Sean Mullin, the film is produced by Karina Miller (To The Bone) from Sparkhouse Media and former Bold co-president David Lancaster (Whiplash) of Rumble Films.

The deal was closed between Lionsgate and CAA. Domestic distribution plan has yet to be set. Concourse Media handles international sales.

Pic follows Cal (Courtney), a by-the-book police officer who makes ends meet as a reservist in the Marine Corps along with his rowdy and inseparable group of childhood friends. When Cal’s younger, reckless half-brother Oyster (Wolff) accidentally kills a guy in a barfight and tries to flee, Cal is torn between his family and his job.