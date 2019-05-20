Lionsgate Sets 2021 Release Date For ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’

After a successful opening weekend with John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, which dethroned the juggernaut that is Avengers: Endgame, Lionsgate has greenlit another sequel, John Wick Chapter 4, which is slated for release May 21, 2021.

The Keanu Reeves-led threequel drew in big numbers for the studio, outperforming expectations with a $57M domestic opening and a global total of $92.2M. It marked the studio’s highest opening since November 2015’s The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2‘s $102.6M. The pic earned an A- CinemaScore and currently has a 88% fresh Rotten Tomatoes score.

The studio didn’t comment on whether Reeves will reprise his titular role.

Also starring Laurence Fishburne, Ian McShane, and Lance Reddick and Halle Berry, the Chad Stahelski-directed John Wick 3 starts off with John having a $14 million price tag on his head and an army of bounty-hunting killers on his trail. After killing a member of the shadowy international assassin’s guild, the High Table, John Wick is excommunicado, but the world’s most ruthless hit men and women await his every turn.