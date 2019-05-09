‘Everybody’s Everything’ Documentary Of Rapper Lil Peep Goes Worldwide To Gunpowder & Sky

A documentary on the life and career of rapper Lil Peep, who died of an accidental overdose at age 21 just as his career was taking off, has had its worldwide rights acquired by content studio Gunpowder & Sky.

Sebastian Jones and Ramez Silyan’s SXSW music documentary Everybody’s Everything details the genre-bending rapper, called the “future of emo” by music site Pitchfork. The late Lil Peep, real name Gustav Åhr, was influential in bringing emo and pop-punk to hip-hop through his mixtapes, released via SoundCloud.

Ahr’s first mixtape, 2015’s Lil Peep Part One, generated 4,000 plays in its first week. In September 2016, the release of Hellboy led Peep to go on his first-ever solo tour across the US, while clocking in millions of plays on SoundCloud and YouTube.2018’s Come Over When You’re Sober, Pt. 2, Ahr’s second album and first posthumous release, debuted at number four on the US Billboard 200 and was declared by Rolling Stone to be “a monument to his untapped potential.”

Everybody’s Everything showcases unseen archival footage and interviews from Lil Peep’s friends and family, who lovingly refer to him not as Lil Peep, but as “Gus.” The film is produced by Benjamin Soley of First Access Entertainment. Executive producers are Terrence Malick (The Tree of Life), Ahr’s mother Liza Womack, and his business partner Sarah Stennett. The film was financed by First Access Entertainment and Womack.

“The overnight meteoric rise of genre-bending hip-hop artists, like Lil Peep – on places like SoundCloud – is reminiscent of early rap artists spreading mixtapes in the 80s,” said Van Toffler, CEO, Gunpowder & Sky. “Lil Peep had such a unique twist on the hip-hop artform, and this doc gets behind what drove him to integrate elements of punk and emo into his music. He was one of the most empathetic artists in modern music, which is why we all mourn his loss.”

Gunpowder & Sky will release the film later this year, and kick off foreign sales at the Cannes market next week.

Filmmakers Jones and Silyan said: “We’re both thrilled to be working with Gunpowder & Sky in bringing Gus’s story to the public. It’s one that needs delicacy and care but also needs to be executed with a bold vision. This film is a true labor of love for us all, and we couldn’t have asked for a better home.”

The deal was negotiated by Janet Brown and Jake Hanly of Gunpowder & Sky with UTA representing the producers.

Gunpowder & Sky currently has Her Smell, starring Elisabeth Moss, in theaters.