Lifetime Names Nicole Vogel VP Programming And Development

Lifetime has tapped Nicole Vogel as VP Programming and Development, the company announced today. She will report to unit SVP Brie Miranda Bryant.

Vogel most recently served as director of development at WE tv, where she developed and executive produced Love After Lockup and Extreme Love. Prior to that position, she served as senior director of development at Optomen Productions, where she developed series and specials for Travel Channel, Discovery Channel, MTV, Destination America, and Investigation Discovery as well as projects for other networks including Food Network, A&E, Oxygen, and Fox.

Vogel began her career at Headline Media Management, a boutique talent representation firm, specializing in news, hosting, experts, and sports. She is a graduate of George Washington University, and volunteers at The Ghetto Film School in the Bronx.

