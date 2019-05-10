‘Life In Pieces’ Canceled By CBS After Four Seasons

Ensemble comedy Life In Pieces will be ending its run on CBS with its current fourth season.

Created by Justin Adler, Life In Pieces had assembled one of the strongest family comedy casts in recent memory, fronted by Dianne Wiest and James Brolin. It also includes Betsy Brandt, Zoe Lister-Jones, Colin Hanks, Angelique Cabral, Thomas Sadoski, Dan Bakkedahl, Niall Cunningham, Holly J. Barrett, Giselle Eisenberg and Hunter King.

Life In Pieces revolves around one big happy family and their sometimes awkward but ultimately beautiful milestone moments as told by its various members.

In Season 4, the clan welcomes a few new family members and weathers an unexpected health crisis, plus some long-hidden secrets are revealed in an unexpected way.

Life in Pieces, which is five episodes into its 13-episode Season 4 run, has been averaging a 0.8 rating and in adults 18-49 and 5.8 million total viewers (Live+Same Day).

Adler executive produces with Aaron Kaplan and Jeff Morton.