Liam Neeson has been set to star in The Minuteman, an action thriller to be directed by Robert Lorenz, the frequent Clint Eastwood collaborator who has three Oscar nominations as a producer for American Sniper, Letters From Iwo Jima and Mystic River. Production on the new pic is set to begin in September on location in New Mexico and Ohio.

Voltage Pictures will rep international rights to the film at the upcoming Cannes film market. CAA and UTA Independent Film Group will co-rep U.S. rights.

Zero Gravity Management’s Tai Duncan and Mark Williams will produce alongside Sculptor Media’s Warren Goz and Eric Gold. Raven Capital Management’s James Masciello will executive produce with Voltage CEO Nicolas Chartier and Jonathan Deckter.

The pic marks Lorenz’s follow-up directing effort after 2012’s Trouble With the Curve, which starred Eastwood and Amy Adams. He co-wrote with Chris Charles and Danny Kravitz the script for The Minuteman, with tells a fast-paced story of a retired Vietnam veteran who finds himself responsible for the life of a young boy who is being hunted by a cartel, shades of the protector character Neeson nailed in his three Taken films.

“Fans love to see Liam play the highly skilled protector, a role he does better than anyone else as seen in the Taken film series, and Robert has helped bring some of the most celebrated films about an everyman’s journey to becoming a hero to the big screen,” said Deckter, who with Chartier negotiated the deal to represent the film with Williams and Goz. “This powerful combination gives The Minuteman a critical edge in the international marketplace. We’re thrilled to partner with Zero Gravity’s Tai and Mark and Sculptor’s Warren and Eric to share this visceral story with audiences around the world.”

Neeson’s Taken trilogy for Fox has grossed $929.4 million worldwide. He is currently shooting Made In Italy in the UK and Italy; that pic is also in play at Cannes.

Neeson is repped by CAA. Lorenz is repped by UTA and Keith Fleer. Charles and Kravitz are repped by Zero Gravity Management. Raven and Sculptor are repped by Robert Sherman of DLA Piper. Ron Levin from Levin Law Corp reps Voltage.