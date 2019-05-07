Lionsgate has picked up UK rights to Liam Neeson-starrer Made In Italy, which is now underway in the UK and Italy.

Lindsay Duncan (Le Week-End), Valeria Bilello (Sense8) and Neeson’s son Micheál Richardson (Vox Lux) also star in the feature debut from actor James D’Arcy (Cloud Atlas). HanWay handles sales.

Set in Tuscany, the comedy follows bohemian London artist Robert (Neeson), who returns to Italy with his estranged son Jack (Richardson) to make a quick sale of the house they inherited from his late wife. Neither expects to find the once beautiful villa in such a state of disrepair.

The film was developed by London based CrossDay productions, and is produced by film and TV veteran Pippa Cross (Chalet Girl,) and Sam Tipper-Hale (Starfish), with HanWay’s MD Gabrielle Stewart and CrossDay’s Janette Day as executive producers. Co-producers for Indiana Production in Italy are Daniel Campos Pavoncelli and Alessandro Mascheroni. The film is funded by Ingenious Media with Peter Touche and Anders Erden executive producing.

D’Arcy, who is directing and wrote the screenplay, is known for his acting in films such as Dunkirk and Cloud Atlas. Heads of department include cinematographer Mike Eley (The White Crow) and editor Anthony Boys (Veep).

Zygi Kamasa commented, “James has written a beautiful and relatable story about a father and son who mend their relationship in the most unexpected of ways. Poignant, funny and heart warming, this project reflects Lionsgate’s continued desire to make the best of British films, with the best of British talent. This is a perfect film to add to our slate for next year.”

Duncan is represented by Dalzell and Beresford and Bilello by Emanuela Volpe at TNA. Neeson is represented by CAA and ARG Talent, Richardson by Gersh, and D’Arcy by Alex Irwin at Markham Froggatt and Irwin.