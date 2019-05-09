‘MacGyver’: Levy Tran Expected To Become Series Regular In Season 4

Levy Tran is expected to be promoted to series regular on the just ordered fourth season of CBS’ action drama series MacGyver.

Tran was introduced as a recurring new character in the second half of the current third season designed to help fill the void left by the departure of series’ original co-lead George Eads.

Tran, who appeared in seven episodes, starting in February, plays Desiree Nguyen (Desi), who joins the Phoenix Foundation to protect MacGyver (Lucas Till) and his team on their global missions.

As CBS often does on its shows, Tran joined as a recurring with an option to become a series regular and potential new co-lead opposite Till If the introduction of her character was deemed successful and if MacGyver was renewed for a fourth season, both of which came to pass.

Eads, whose character Jack Dalton had previously worked with Desi, made his exit from MacGyver in the most recent episode February. 1.

MacGyver, produced by CBS TV Studios, co-stars Tristin Mays, Justin Hires and Meredith Eaton.