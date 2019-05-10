‘Lethal Weapon’ Canceled By Fox After 3 Seasons

The fate of Cole and Murtaugh has been decided. After three seasons, Fox has canceled Lethal Weapon.

The news is not unexpected. As we noted in our story yesterday on Fox’s decision to pick up four new drama series, with a fifth pending, the move did not bode will for the network’s bubble dramas, including Lethal Weapon and The Passage, both of which were canceled today.

Lethal Weapon has been through the wringer since the firing of Clayne Crawford last spring over issues with on-set behavior. The show landed a last-minute Season 3 renewal after finding a new co-lead in Seann William Scott who was received fairly well by fans. Then last fall, star Damon Wayans dropped the bomb that he was going to leave after the first 13 episodes of Season 3. He later signed off for three more episodes and was reportedly open to another season.

The season finale ended with a cliffhanger and left the door open for the possibility of a season 4. During TCA in February Fox Entertainment chairman Charlie Collier indicated that the reboot still had some life in it. He was complimentary of Lethal Weapon‘s performance and hinted that any production issues with Wayans may have been resolved, stating repeatedly that everyone is “working in lockstep.” Also in February, Lethal Weapon creator/executive producer Matt Miller was hopeful for a season 4 and said that had big plans — and they included Wayans staying put.

Lethal Weapon has been on the bubble but it had managed to stay alive until this time. The season 3 finale saw a dip in ratings (0.7 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic, 3.08 million viewers in Live+same day). The series aired the same night as the on-the-bubble superhero series The Gifted which Fox has canceled after two seasons.