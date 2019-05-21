Cavalry Media To Co-Develop TV Project Based On YA True-Crime Podcast ‘Lethal Lit’

EXCLUSIVE: Cavalry Media has come aboard to co-develop Lethal Lit: A Tig Torres Mystery, a TV adaptation of the true-crime podcast from iHeartMedia and Einhorn’s Epic Productions. The news comes as the scripted podcast targeted at young adults was picked up for a second season to debut next winter on the iHeartPodcast Network.

The first six-part season debuted in October 2018 and followed teen detective Tig Torres as she returns to her small hometown of Hollow Falls, where her aunt was framed as a serial killer 10 years earlier. Through her own true-crime podcast and with help from her new friends from the school paper, Tig explores the mystery of the twisted Lit Killer murders.

Dana Brunetti and Keegan Rosenberger’s Cavalry Media acquired rights to co-develop along with EEP as Season 2 of the podcast begins development. Cavalry’s VP Development Jennifer Preston is set to oversee with with EEP CEO Heather Einhorn, chief creative officer Adam Staffaroni and Aroop Sanakkayala.

“Following the first season of Lethal Lit and its enormous success as a YA podcast, we love that audiences clearly want more of Tig Torres, and we are excited to be partnered with EEP to bring this original heroic female franchise to television,” Brunetti said.

The podcast was co-created by Einhorn and Staffaroni with writers Alex Segura and Monica Gallagher, who will return for Season 2 with plot details under wraps. The first-season cast was led by voice-over actress Rebecca Soler and directed by JB Blanc.

Lethal Lit rose to No. 4 on the Apple Podcast charts and was featured on the New York Times‘ list of “Five Great Podcasts of 2018.”

Said Einhorn: “We were overwhelmed with the response from the first season of the podcast and can’t wait to start on the second season with iHeartMedia. And, to be working with the team at Cavalry to bring Tig and Hollow Falls to TV is such an honor.”

Cavalry, which launched in summer 2018, is also developing an original scripted series centered on UEFA Champions League soccer being written by Larry Kaplow (Law & Order: SVU), and recently optioned R.R. Haywood’s sci-fi book trilogy Extracted with an eye toward development as a TV series.

Its currently working on Hispaniola, an historical epic TV series being shepherded by John Fusco.