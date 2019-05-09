Click to Skip Ad
Shutterstock

EXCLUSIVE: On the eve of the Cannes market, Rocket Science has come on board to finance and handle international sales on dark comedy package Queenpins, starring Leslie Jones (Ghostbusters) and Kristen Bell (The Good Place).

CAA Media Finance arranged the financing and is handling U.S. rights. Linda McDonough (Drive) is producing.

 Written and to be directed by husband and wife team Aron Gaudet and Gita Pullapilly (Beneath The Harvest Sky), the film is inspired by the true story of the largest counterfeit coupon caper in history. It centers on two Phoenix best-friends who create a scheme to counterfeit coupons and soon find themselves running a $40M scam.

Saturday Night Live alum Jones has The Angry Birds Movie 2 upcoming. Veronica Mars and Forgetting Sarah Marshall star Bell is in production on Frozen 2.

Rocket Science’s Cannes slate also includes Ana Lily Amirpour’s female-led reboot of survival blockbuster Cliffhanger; Azazel Jacobs’ French Exit starring Michelle Pfeiffer, Lucas Hedges and Tracy Letts; Aaron Sorkin’s The Trial of the Chicago 7 starring Eddie Redmayne, Seth Rogen, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Sacha Baron Cohen and Jonathan Majors; Amirpour’s Blood Moon starring Kate Hudson; Gary Shore’s Queen Mary; and Jonathan Jakubowicz’s Resistance starring Jesse Eisenberg.

