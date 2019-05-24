English Language Remake Of ‘Les Invisibles’ In Works From Atwater Capital

EXCLUSIVE: Atwater Capital, the media investment firm that has become an increasingly active presence in media and content generation, is set to finance development of an English-language remake of Les Invisibles, the Louis-Julien Petit-directed French film. Deal was made in Cannes.

Apollo Films

Adapted by Petit and Marion Doussot from the Claire Lajeunie novel Sur La Route Des Invisibles, Femmes Dans La Rue, the film focuses on the imminent closing of a homeless shelter for woman due to an administration decision. The social workers running the center will do whatever it takes to reintegrate the women back into society. They have no protocol, everything is permitted – but time is running out.

Produced by Liza Benguigui at Elemiah, the female-driven comedy was among France’s top grossing 2018 films with north of $10 million in ticket sales.

“We are thrilled to invest in this story about empowering and supporting women who are doing their part to improve the human condition,” says Dr. Sara Terheggen, Director at Atwater Capital. “The reaction in the marketplace for an all-female ensemble film such as this is remarkable and we look forward to bringing it to audiences.”

CAA Media Finance negotiated the deal on behalf of Atwater Capital and will represent the domestic film rights.

Atwater Capital launched in 2017 and its invested in such companies and films as Library Pictures International, Stockholm-based Epidemic Sound, four German film and TV companies in partnership with KKR (TMG, Wiedemann & Berg, RTL’s Universum, and I&U), as well as MadRiver Pictures, and the David Ayer-directed The Tax Collector. Atwater Capital launched a $30 million content investment fund at last Cannes.