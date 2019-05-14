Lena Waithe Teams With ATTN: On Scripted Series ‘Girls Room’ For Dove Self-Esteem Project

EXCLUSIVE: Emmy-winning creator/writer/actor Lena Waithe is teaming with ATTN: on Girls Room, an original scripted series as part of Dove’s Self-Esteem Project for young women.

Written by Waithe, the anthology-style series will explore the pain and power of female adolescence as told through the eyes of an inter-connected group of girls. It is currently in production and set to premiere in early 2020.

“I’ve admired Dove and its mission to educate young women through their Self-Esteem Project for a long time,” said Waithe. “Crafting a story that’s purposeful and relevant to our shared values was exciting to me on a deeply personal level. I want girls to watch this show and feel like they’re not alone.”

Waithe also will produce the series via her Hillman Grad Productions alongside ATTN:

Kelly Mullen and Giles Morrison are executive producing on behalf of Dove and Unilever Entertainment.

Girls Room is part of a slate of upcoming scripted series produced by ATTN:, largely known for its documentary-style short and mid-form content.

“ATTN: is thrilled to be working with Lena, Dove and Unilever Entertainment to inspire the next generation of girls to be more confident,” said ATTN:’s Taryn Crouthers.

Multi-hyphenate Waithe recently signed on to star in season 3 of HBO’s Westworld. She received an outstanding writing Emmy for a comedy series for the “Thanksgiving” episode of Netflix’s Master of None, in which she also played the character Denise.

Waithe currently serves as creator and executive producer of the Showtime drama series The Chi which was recently greenlighted for a third season and also BET’s Boomerang, which will return to the network for a second season. Her upcoming projects include Twenties, which she created, wrote and will produce for BET, Universal’s Queen & Slim which she wrote, starring Daniel Kaluuya and directed by Melina Matsoukas, as well as Showtime’s How to Make Love to a Black Woman which she is set to executive produce. She also has upcoming Them: Covenant, a horror anthology series for Amazon, and HBO’s Untitled Kid Fury Project, both of which she will produce.