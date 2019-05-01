‘Preachers Of LA’ EP Lemuel Plummer Announces Faith-Based SVOD Service Black Box Faith 

EXCLUSIVE: Television executive producer Lemuel Plummer (Preachers of L.A., Zeus Network) has created the first streaming-video-on-demand platform dedicated to faith-based African American consumers and is partnering with ICM Partners, Ebony/JET magazines, Vimeo, Grammy-winning music mogul Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins and prominent Christian leaders, among others, to support and activate the rollout of the service which is anticipated to be in 3Q of this year.

“Delivering compelling content to a passionate fan base is the basis of Black Box Faith’s business model and we are excited to expend our expertise and capital to get behind such a compelling business and programming model,” said Ted Chervin, Co-Managing Director of ICM Partners.

Ebony Magazine and its sister publication Jet Magazine will market the launch of Black Box Faith across its platforms, including online and social media.

“Black Box Faith is the right platform to deliver Christian programming to our Ebony and Jet audiences. We are proud to partner with Lemuel Plummer and Black Box Faith on this ground-breaking service to our devoted African American communities,” said Willard Jackson, Jr., Vice Chairman, Ebony Media Holdings, LLC.

Vimeo will power Black Box Faith’s over-the-top (OTT) offering.

Bishop Noel Jones, (City of Refuge), Pastor John Gray (Relentless), Pastor Jamal Bryant (New Birth Missionary Baptist Church), Dr. E. Dewey Smith (The House of Hope), Bishop Glenn R. Plummer (COGIC, Bishop of Israel), Grammy and Stellar Award-winning singer Pastor Tye Tribbett and music mogul and Grammy-winning producer Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins are just some of the prominent Christian leaders who are confirmed to showcase their faith brands on the service. Decades of signature sermons from prolific pastors from around the world will be available to consumers, as well as music videos, concerts and specials.

“With Black Box Faith we are delivering sermons and faith-based content to a deeply religious and dedicated African American audience that is very adept using technology to access must-watch content whenever, wherever and on any device,” said Black Box Faith founder Plummer. “We want to change a generation, changing how committed, faith-based audiences receive content.”