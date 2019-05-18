Lee Hale Dies: ‘Dean Martin Show’ And ‘The Golddiggers” Music Director Was 96

Lee Hale, whose love of 20th century music enhanced The Dean Martin Show and its spin-off, The Golddiggers, has died. He was 96 and passed at his home in Beverly Hills on May 10.

Hale was a five-time Emmy nominee who became the musical director for The Dean Martin Show and later helmed the popular celebrity roasts hosted by Martin. He joined the program in 1965 and remained on board until it ended in 1974. He was recruited by show director Greg Garrison to step up the show’s music, and Hale contributed with original songs, jingles and other works drawn from his knowledge of 20th century popular music. Irving Berlin gave him the rare honor of allowing his songs to be used in the show, something he rarely granted to others.

He later took over the Dean Martin show celebrity roasts during the show’s final season, and continued on as producer after they segued to occasional specials.

Hale was born March 25, 1923 in Tacoma, Washington. He was in the Navy during World War II Hale enlisted in the U.S. Navy during World War II. After the war, he worked as a choral director on the CBS variety show The Entertainers, a one season vehicle for Carol Burnett, Bob Newhart, Dom DeLuise and Ruth Buzzi.

After the Martin show ended, Hale also became music director for The Golddiggers, a spinoff starring the female singing and dancing troupe from The Dean Martin Show.

His later resume includes the syndicated The Wacky World of Jonathan Winters, three Bob Hope Christmas specials, a special on NBC’s first 50 years, and several Emmy Awards telecasts. He memorialized it all in his book, Backstage at The Dean Martin Show, released in 2000.

Spouse Richard Neely survives him. No memorial plans have been revealed.