Hammer of the Docs? Led Zeppelin is getting the feature doc treatment from the team behind American Epic.

The as-yet-untitled film, which is currently in post-production, comes after the band celebrated their fiftieth anniversary last year. The doc, directed by Bernard MacMahon, will launch in Cannes with CAA representing the U.S. rights and Altitude handling international sales.

The film will traces the journeys of the four members of the Stairway To Heaven rockers through the music scene of the 1960s, their meeting in the summer of 1968 and culminates in 1970 when Led Zeppelin II, which opens with Whole Lotta Love knocks The Beatles off the top of the charts and they become the biggest band in the world.

It will feature brand new interviews with Jimmy Page, Robert Plant, and John Paul Jones, as well as rare archival interviews with the late John Bonham. It marks the first official story with no outside voices or conjecture (as were featured in the Hammer of the Gods book). It will also feature never before seen archive film and photographs, state of the art audio transfers of the band’s music, as well as the music that shaped their sound.

MacMahon was behind the three part American Epic series, which featured the first recordings of roots music in the 1920s. MacMahon has written with Allison McGourty, edited by Dan Gitlin, with sound supervision by Nicholas Bergh, and produced by McGourty, MacMahon, Duke Erikson and Ged Doherty. Peter Saraf and Marc Turtletaub exec produce.

Page said, “When I saw everything Bernard had done both visually and sonically on the remarkable achievement that is American Epic, I knew he would be qualified to tell our story.”

Plant said, “Seeing Will Shade, and so many other important early American musicians, brought to life on the big screen in American Epic inspired me to contribute to a very interesting and exciting story.”

Jones added, “The time was right for us to tell our own story for the first time in our own words, and I think that this film will really bring this story to life.”