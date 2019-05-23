Leah Remini Signs With Verve For Producing As She Ramps Up Unscripted Slate

EXCLUSIVE: Leah Remini, the host and creative force behind A&E’s Emmy-winning docu series Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath, has signed with Verve for producing with an emphasis on unscripted programming.

Remini recently left APA, which represented her in all areas. Verve signed Remini and her No Seriously Productions in a competitive situation; the King Of Queens alumna is still taking meetings for acting agency representation.

On the heels of the breakout commercial and critical success of Scientology and the Aftermath, Remini signed a first-look deal with A+E Networks to produce new unscripted projects. Under that pact, Lifetime recently greenlighted Remini’s series From Darkness To Light, in which Olympic gold medalist Aly Raisman helps victims of sexual assault. Additionally, Remini is said to have new scientology-related series in the works.

Remini represents a major signing for Verve, which got into the unscripted business eight months ago with the hire of seasoned unscripted agent and producer Bill Thompson to lead the effort. Since then, Thompson has been growing the operation, signing reality talent and setting up projects.

Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Informational Series or Special in 2017 as well as a Producers Guild Award and a NATPE Unscripted Breakthrough Award in 2018. Remini serves as executive producer through her No Seriously Productions.

Remini continues to me managed by Carol Bodie of Art2Perform and repped by law firm Hirsch Wallerstein.