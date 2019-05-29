Leah Remini To Receive Special Honor At Critics’ Choice Real TV Awards; Loni Love To Host

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock (10243228j) Leah Remini attends the 44th Annual Gracie Awards at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel, in Beverly Hills, Calif 44th Annual Gracie Awards - Arrivals, Beverly Hills, USA - 21 May 2019

Leah Remini, whose A&E series Leah Remini: Scientology And The Aftermath won an Emmy in 2017, will receive the Impact Award at the inaugural Critics’ Choice Real TV Awards next month.

The ceremony, which organizers the Broadcast Television Journalists Association and NPACT said Wednesday will be emceed by The Real co-host Loni Love, is set for June 2 at the Beverly Hilton and will air June 9 on VH1. It honors excellence in nonfiction, unscripted and reality programming across broadcast, cable and streaming platforms.

The Impact Award will recognize Remini’s work on her Scientology series, which won the Emmy for Outstanding Informational Series or Special in 2017 as well as a Producers Guild Award and a NATPE Unscripted Breakthrough Award in 2018. She serves as executive producer through her No Seriously Productions, which has a first-look deal with A+E Networks to produce new unscripted projects, with new Scientology-related series in the works.

The Critics’ Choice Real TV Awards also revealed presenters for its first year, a list that includes Ben Bailey (Cash Cab), Joey Fatone (Common Knowledge), Akbar Gbaja-Biamila (American Ninja Warrior), Chrishell Hartley (Selling Sunset), Terri, Bindi, and Robert Irwin (Crikey! It’s The Irwins), Matt Iseman (American Ninja Warrior), Lala Kent (Vanderpump Rules), Mark McKinnon (The Circus), Jack Osbourne (Portals To Hell), Alfonso Ribeiro (AFHV), Phil Rosenthal (Somebody Feed Phil), RuPaul Charles (RuPaul’s Drag Race), Colton Underwood (The Bachelor), John and Callahan Walsh (In Pursuit With John Walsh), Katrina Weidman (Portals To Hell) and Justin Willman (Magic For Humans).

For the awards, VH1’s RuPaul’s Drag Race leads all nominees with five mentions. Netflix, behind unscripted series like Queer Eye, Tidying Up with Marie Kondo and Our Planet, leads all networks with 33 nominations.

The Critics’ Choice Real TV Awards, which takes over from the NPACT Impact Awards held last year, is being executive produced by Bob Bain and Joey Berlin.