‘Law & Order: Hate Crimes’: NBC Chief “Confident” Series Will Happen

NBC in March put a pin in its plans for Law & Order: Hate Crimes, the greenlighted 13-episode new Law & Order spinoff from the franchise’s creator Dick Wolf.

While the network abandoned plans to introduce the new series as a planted spinoff on an episode of Law & Order: SVU this season, the show, co-created by Wolf and one of his top lieutenants, former Law & Order: SVU showrunner Warren Leight, remained in active development.

Since then, Leight has returned as showrunner of SVU for its upcoming record-breaking Season 21.

“You can say how prolific Mr. Wolf is, not only on NBC,” NBC Entertainment co-chairman Paul Telegdy said during NBC’s upfronts call Sunday. “Law & Order: Hate Crimes is in ongoing development. I am very confident that it will happen one day.”

Wolf currently has six broadcast drama series, the three Chicago shows and Law & Order: SVU on NBC as well as FBI and upcoming spinoff FBI: Most Wanted on CBS. Universal TV is also currently shopping the New York Undercover pilot which did not go to series at ABC.

The latest Law & Order installment is based on New York’s real Hate Crimes Task Force, the second-oldest bias-based task force in the U.S. The unit, which pledges to uphold a zero-tolerance policy against discrimination of any kind, works under the NYPD’s real Special Victims Unit and often borrows SVU’s detectives to assist in their investigations.

This would be the seventh Law & Order series, following mothership Law & Order, SVU, Criminal Intent, Trial by Jury, LA and last season’s anthology True Crime.

Law & Order: Hate Crimes is a Wolf Entertainment production in association with Universal Television. Dick Wolf and Warren Leight are creators and executive producers. Peter Jankowski and Arthur Forney will also serve as executive producers.