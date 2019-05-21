Lauren Dolgen Joins Paramount Network As Head Of Unscripted In Return To Viacom

Former long-time MTV executive Lauren Dolgen is returning to Viacom as SVP and head of Unscripted Development and Production for Paramount Network.

Dolgen, who starts June 3, is coming off a year-long stint as head of BuzzFeed Studios. Based in Los Angeles, she will report to Keith Cox, President of Development and Production for Paramount Network and TV Land.

Dolgen, who created such unscripted mainstays as Teen Mom and 16 and Pregnant during her two decades at MTV, will lead the unscripted development team and oversee original productions.

While Paramount Network had been designated as Viacom’s leading scripted brand, Kent Alterman, who oversees the network, recently stressed the commitment to docu- and unscripted programming on the channel. Paramount Network continues to air hit reality franchises that originated on predecessor Spike, including Bar Rescue, Ink Master and Lip Sync Battle, while also adding new shows, like the Wife Swap reboot.

“We’re ecstatic to have Lauren on-board at Paramount Network and welcome her back home to the Viacom family,” said Cox. “Her unbelievable track record of monumental hit series that continuously break into the cultural zeitgeist, proves she has the perfect creative instincts to take our unscripted programming to the next level.”

Dolgen is returning to traditional media company Viacom after back-to-back stints at digital upstarts, Vice and BuzzFeed.

She most recently served as Head of BuzzFeed Studios where she oversaw development of original productions for BuzzFeed partners across TV, SVOD, and Film, as well as the company’s slate of original digital series.

Prior to that, Dolgen was Head of West Coast Development for Viceland, the joint venture between Vice Media and A+E Networks, where she oversaw West Coast-based production and development for the network, including series Hate Thy Neighbor.

Dolgen first began her career at MTV, spending nearly 20 years with the network. She made her mark with credits on such series including 16 & Pregnant, Teen Mom, Teen Mom 2, Rob & Big, Rob Dyrdek’s Fantasy Factory, Ridiculousness, The Real World, Parental Control, Are You The One?, Punk’d, America’s Best Dance Crew and Jackass.

“I’m excited to join Keith in continuing to shape the brand and the programming at Paramount Network,” said Dolgen. “It’s a special opportunity to develop unscripted shows at a strong, growing brand with a name that holds so much legacy. I can’t wait to dive in and get my hands dirty.”