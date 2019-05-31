Fox News Defends Laura Ingraham For Defending White Supremacist

Fox News today is standing by its host Laura Ingraham, who is taking flak for comments she made Thursday during a segment about how social media is silencing “prominent” voices.

The segment began with her take on Nancy Pelosi ripping Facebook for not deleting a slowed-down video that appears to show the House Majority Leader as being drunk. It evolved into Ingraham defending “prominent voices censored on social media” — which is not the first time she has opined on that topic.

She then put up the graphic that showed the names and faces of several people who have been censored and/or banned on Facebook, Twitter, etc. “Facebook now, what do they monitor? Quote, hate? That sounds good until you realize hate.” Among those pictured were usual suspects Alex Jones, Milo Yiannopoulos, et al., but also listed was Paul Nehlen, a two-time congressional also-ran whose racist, anti-Semitic and anti-Muslim views and postings are well documented.

In April, for example, Nehlen admitted on a podcast to wearing a shirt featuring the man who killed 11 people at a Pittsburgh synagogue in October. He also has espoused right-wing conspiracy theories.

Also pictured in the Ingraham Angle graphic were right-wing commentators Laura Loomer, Candace Owens and Michelle Malkin; White House social media czar Dan Scavino; and conservative actor James Woods.

The CEO of the Anti-Defamation League tweeted this in response:

.@IngrahamAngle, Paul Nehlen is not being censored because he's a conservative. He was kicked off social media for repeatedly spewing anti-Semitism & racism, and for targeting Jewish journalists. Do better, @FoxNews. https://t.co/loLhQ9F6Oh — Jonathan Greenblatt (@JGreenblattADL) May 31, 2019

Fox News addressed the situation with this statement today: “It is obscene to suggest that Laura Ingraham was defending Paul Nehlen’s despicable actions especially when some of the names on the graphic were pulled from an Associated Press report on best known political extremists banned from Facebook. Anyone who watches Laura’s show knows that she is a fierce protector of freedom of speech and the intent of the segment was to highlight the growing trend of unilateral censorship in America.”

This hardly is the first time Ingraham has fanned flames and ruffled feathers since her post-Hannity primetime show debuted in October 2017. Among her recent dives into iconoclastic opinions are and telling NBA star LeBron James to “shut up and dribble,” referring to the immigrant holding facilities as “summer camps,” which led to a feud with Florida school shooting survivor and gun-control activist David Hogg. On a lesser scale is the recent case of Ingraham laughing about the Nipsey Hussle memorial in Los Angeles while erroneously showing a picture of a different rapper and bashing the media over its “race obsession” with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal baby.

