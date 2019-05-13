‘Last Man Standing’ Season 8 To Air On Fox Thursdays After Football, Joined By Newbies ‘Outmatched’ & ‘Filthy Rich’

There was bad news for Last Man Standing this morning when Fox’s fall schedule was unveiled and the Tim Allen sitcom was not on it. But they won’t have to wait that long for Season 8 of the show: It will debut after Thursday Night Football wraps on a new night, Thursday, going against NBC’s comedy block.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

LMS is expected to be paired with new multi-camera comedy Outmatched, starring Jason Biggs and Maggie Lawson. I hear that anchoring the night at 9 PM will be promising new drama series Filthy Rich, starring Kim Cattrall. Fox had been trying to get the family soap for fall launch, but creator Tate Taylor’s film schedule did not permit that.

Allen shared the news of the new slot with his fans on Twitter.

In NYC at the Fox Network upfronts.

Big news and kinda cool they are moving LMS to Thursday. So after football Thursdays are done they are teeing us up for a big Thursday comedy night. — Tim Allen (@ofctimallen) May 13, 2019

Last Man Standing had to leave its long-time Friday home as WWE’s SmackDown Live takes over the night in the fall, and was not assigned another slot on the Fox fall schedule, which will feature no live-acting comedies for the first time in years.

“We set some comedy goals, one of which was ramping up our animation lineup; that was our No. 1 comedy target,” Fox Entertainment president Michael Thorn said during Fox’s upfront call Monday morning. He noted the three new animated series ordered for next season, including Bless the Harts, which got the post-Simpsons slot on the fall schedule. “One of the other goals was to find a new companion to Last Man Standing, which the network found in new family sitcom Outmatched,” Thorn said. And “lastly, it was expanding the brand with shows like What Just Happened??!”

Despite airing on the lower-trafficked Friday night, Last Man Standing ranks as Fox’s second most-watched and third highest-rated scripted series this season in Live+7.

Last Man Standing, which comes from former Fox sister studio 20th Century Fox TV, now part of Disney, is averaging more than 11 million multi-platform viewers, ranking as the No. 1 scripted program on Friday night, with a 29% advantage over No. 2 Blue Bloods. The series improves upon Fox’s year-ago Friday 8-8:30 PM half-hour by 50% in adults 18-49 and +112% in total viewers. Last Man Standing’s fall 2018 premiere was the most-watched Friday regular comedy telecast on any network in 15 years.

Fox New Series Trailers: ‘Outmatched’, ‘Filthy Rich’, ‘Prodigal Son’, ‘Deputy’, ‘Not Just Me’, ‘Next’, ‘BH90210’ Teaser

Created by Jack Burditt, Last Man Standing is produced by 20th Century Fox Television. Kevin Abbott, Matt Berry, Kevin Hench, Ed Yeager, Allen, Marty Adelstein, Shawn Levy, Becky Clements, Richard Baker and Rick Messina are executive producers. Abbott serves as the series’ showrunner.