‘Last Man Standing’s Christoph Sanders, Carly Craig Board ‘Faith Based’; ‘GLOW’s Ellen Wong, Allison Dunbar Join ‘Film Fest’

EXCLUSIVE: Last Man Standing actor Christoph Sanders and Carly Craig (ABC’s American Housewife) have signed on for the satirical comedy film Faith Based, from director Vincent Masciale and writer Luke Barnett. Rounding out the cast are Danny Woodburn (Seinfeld), YouTuber Lisa Schwartz, Richard Riehle (Office Space), Mindy Sterling (Austin Powers), Marlon Young (Entourage), and David Ury (Lodge 49). Barnett and Tanner Thomason are starring in pic about two idiot friends who come to the realization that all “faith based” films make buckets of cash, so they set out on a mission to make one of their own. Lance Reddick (John Wick films) and Danielle Nicolet (The Flash) previously were announced as part of the cast. Producers are Lone Suspect, Giles Daoust for Title Media, Thomason and Tim Kerigan. Catherine Dumonceaux and Matthew Emerson are executive producers. Sanders, known for his role as Ned Banks in the CBS series Ghost Whisperer, currently co-stars as Kyle Anderson in the Fox-revived sitcom Last Man Standing, which just finished its seventh season and was picked up for an eighth. Craig recurs on ABC’s American Housewife and recently created and starred in the YouTube Original series, Sideswiped. Sanders is repped by Innovative and Stride, while Craig is with APA and Luber Roklin.

Film Fest, the indie comedy directed by Marshall Cook, has added GLOW‘s Ellen Wong (Scott Pilgrim vs. the World), Allison Dunbar (StartUp, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), Laird Macintosh (The Mick), and C.J. Vana (Whiplash, Clipped) to its supporting cast. Starring Matt Cook, the pic follows struggling filmmaker Logan Clark as he travels to an obscure festival to sell his film. Genao is Max, a child prodigy who has made a groundbreaking feature film on his cell phone. Wong will play Amy, a lawyer on the verge of making junior partner who spends a majority of her time supporting her struggling filmmaker boyfriend. Dunbar is Kim Lincoln, an exiled Hollywood executive who becomes the senior programmer for this midrange film festival. Macintosh will portray cinematographer Tomas Jonsson, who travels to film festivals and pretends to be Swedish because it helps him get work. Vana’s character is Kyle, an eager production assistant who would for the film. The director also wrote the script with Paul Alan Cope. APS Films is producing in association with Convoy Entertainment. Wong is repped by Innovative Artists and Premiere Talent; Dunbar by BRS/Gage Talent Agency and Working Entertainment; Macintosh by KMR and Associates; Vana by ICM Partners and Working Entertainment.