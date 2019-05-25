‘Last Call With Carson Daly’ Bids Farewell To Late Night Television
After 18 seasons and more than 2,000 episodes, Last Call With Carson Daly ended its run last night.
Daly will continue in his role as the host of singing competition The Voice on NBC.
“I wanted a late night show that felt like it was happening late at night, and I wanted to feature great guests, important conversations, killer music, and if at all possible, alcohol,” Daly joked. “And like that, yes, Last Call was born.”
Known for its music guests – Daly came out of MTV’s Total Request Live – Last Call has featured Justin Timberlake, Maroon 5, Rihanna, and Kanye West among its talent.