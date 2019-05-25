‘Last Call With Carson Daly’ Bids Farewell To Late Night Television

“I am proud as hell of Last Call,” Daly said to start his final episode. “The littlest, scrappiest show on late night, it’s been my home and personal playground for almost two decades, and I’m eternally grateful for the opportunities, the friendships and all the lasting memories I’ve made along the way.”

ILast Call will be succeeded by a new late-night show hosted by YouTube star Lilly Singh. The show will be called A Little Late with Lilly Singh and will bow in September.