Larry Wilmore Inks Major Overall Deal With Universal Television

Larry Wilmore is moving to Universal Television with a rich four-year overall deal. Under the pact, The Bernie Mac Show creator will develop new projects through his Wilmore Films production company.

In addition to creating The Bernie Mac Show, which ran on Fox for five seasons, Wilmore co-created Fox/the WB’s The PJs, Freeform’s Grown-ish and HBO’s Insecure.

“The number of successful shows that Larry has had a hand in launching is impressive and he shows no signs of slowing down,” said Universal TV President Pearlena Igbokwe. “I could not be more excited and consider us lucky that he has chosen to call Universal his home for the next few years.”

Wilmore is coming off an overall deal at ABC Studios. Joining him at Universal TV is Candace Rodney, VP of development for Wilmore Films.

“I’m beyond thrilled to be back at Universal Television to join Pearlena and her amazing team!,” Wilmore said. “As a teen I actually used to sneak on the Universal lot and dream of belonging there some day. It’s nice to not have to sneak on anymore. I’m living my dream!”

Wilmore previously worked with Universal TV during his stint on the studio’s Emmy-winning NBC comedy series The Office.

Emmy and Peabody Award winner Wilmore also has worked on The Daily Show with Jon Stewart, hosted and executive produced Comedy Central’s The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore and was supervising executive producer on ABC’s Black-ish. He is currently host of Larry Wilmore: Black on the Air on The Ringer Podcast Network.

Wilmore is repped by 3 Arts and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman; and Kovert Creative.