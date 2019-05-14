Lance Reddick Joins ‘Faith Based’; Rapper YG Cast In ‘Tuscaloosa’; ‘Getaway’ Horror Film Sets Cast

John Wick actor Lance Reddick has come aboard Faith Based, a satirical take on the Christian film industry from Lone Suspect. Vincent Masciale is directing the comedy, which is also being produced by Giles Daoust of Title Media, Tanner Thomason, and Tim Kerigan. Luke Barnett wrote the script about two idiot friends (played by Funny or Die regulars Barnett and Thomason) who come to the realization that all “faith based” films make buckets of cash, they set out on a mission to make one of their own. Reddick will play Barnett’s disapproving, adoptive father and pastor of Elevate, a hipster church in North Hollywood. He’ll appear in the next John Wick installment, out this Friday, and currently stars in the Amazon Prime series Bosch. Catherine Dumonceaux and Matthew Emerson serve as executive producers on Faith Based. Reddick is repped by Paradigm, Grandview, and attorney James Hornstein.

Rapper YG is set to appear in Tuscaloosa, the indie drama that also stars Natalia Dyer, Devon Bostick, Tate Donovan, and Marchant Davis. Based on the novel of the same name by W. Glasgow Phillips, the film was directed Philip Harder, who also penned the script. The coming-of-age story set in the summer of 1972 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. It follows Billy Mitchell, a disaffected son of Tuscaloosa’s white middle class who must choose a path forward as ties of family, class, race and love make competing claims on his loyalty. His journey out of passivity comes that summer, by which time the violent racism of Tuscaloosa’s 1964 “Bloody Tuesday” seemed like a historical artifact. As long as his world is limited to lighting up a joint, mowing the lawn at the mental hospital run by his father, and swinging by his black friend Nigel’s barbecue stand, Billy can shut out the full cruelty inflicted by his town’s power imbalances. But when he falls in love with Virginia, a captivating patient at the hospital, he finds the boundary he’s drawn between the injustices he’ll fight and the ones he’s willing to ignore won’t be respected by the agents of oppression. YG will play Antoine, a black power activist and Vietnam war veteran who tangles with the Tuscaloosa police in 1972. Patrick Riley produced the pic with executive producers include Scott Franklin, Brian & Josh Etting, Jenny Daly, Donovan, Erik Helgeson, and Dan Riley. YG (whose real name is Keenon Jackson) was last seen on the big screen in White Boy Rick opposite Matthew McConaughey. He’s repped by UTA

Stef Beaton, Alex Brown, Georgie Storm Waite, Rianne Senining, and British actress Charlotte Spencer are set to star in Getaway, a horror film that will explore the “Momo Challenge”, an internet hoax about nonexistent social media challenge that claimed to drive users to commit dangerous and harmful acts. Directed by Lilton Stewart III, the flick follows a group of unsuspecting teenagers who, in their last summer before college, find themselves in a secluded cabin in the woods where unusual occurrences unfold. In ghost story fashion, one tells the story of the urban legend, MOMO, a strange spirit of a bird-like woman that taunts its victims with specific personal details and violent commands via text message and phone calls. What starts out as a harmless prank soon turns more sinister over the next 24 hours as the teens start disappearing without any motive or pattern. Emagine Content and November 11th Pictures are producing in collaboration with SorenFilms Productions and Lady of the Light Productions.