EXCLUSIVE: Rising actresses Brianna Hildebrand (Deadpool) and Lana Condor (X-Men: Apocalypse) are attached to star in female buddy comedy Girls Night, written by Cristina Kinon (Bravo’s Adulting) and to be directed by multi-hyphenate Marianna Palka (G.L.O.W).

Pic follows unlikely best friends, college seniors, Alex (Condor) and Tina (Hildebrand), and their adventures over the course of Halloween Night in New York City as they try and track down a lost one-night stand – and figure out what they’re going to do with the rest of their lives.

Producing are Shaun Redick (BlacKkKlansman) and Yvette Yates (Malicious) of Impossible Dream Entertainment. Executive producers are Mickey Gooch of Delray Village Ent, Stephen Kelliher and Sophie Green of Bankside Films and Priya Amritraj, and Addison Mehr. Ashok Amritraj will also produce. Bankside handles international sales and will co-rep U.S. with Impossible Dream.

Production is slated for late summer in New York on the project which should have strong appeal among younger audiences.

Said Palka, “We’ve finally arrived at an era where it has become permissible for women to be portrayed as wild, imperfect, inappropriate, hilarious and real human beings. Girls Night is about coming-of-age, rejecting societal constraints, and the power of sisterhood. We will break some boundaries!”

“Lana and Brianna are the perfect combination to lead this memorable comedy. The characters of Alex and Tina are about to take flight,” added Redick.

Condor made her debut as Jubilee in X-Men: Apocalypse and followed that up with the lead role in 2018 Netflix pic To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before. She’s currently filming second and third films in that franchise back-to-back.

Hildebrand garnered attention as superhero Negasonic Teenage Warhead in Deadpool and she leads Netflix YA series Trinkets. She will next play the eldest of three orphaned siblings in the Paramount comedy Playing With Fire opposite John Cena.

Palka’s movie Egg, starring Christina Hendricks and Anna Camp, premiered at Tribeca Film Festival in 2018. Bitch and Good Dick, which she wrote, directed and starred in, both premiered in Competition at Sundance. She also stars as Reggie ‘Vicky the Viking’ Walsh in hit Netflix series G.L.O.W.

Condor is represented by ICM Partners, Echo Lake Entertainment and Stone, Genow, Smelkinson, Binder & Christopher. Brianna Hildebrand is represented by ICM Partners and Bloom Hergott. Marianna Palka and Cristina Kinon are represented by Aaron Brown at Avalon Management. Impossible Dream Ent is represented by Bob Abramoff of Burgee & Abramoff.