L.A. Pride Parade Will Be Televised For First Time With Three-Year KABC Deal

Next month’s LA Pride Parade will be televised for the first time. KABC has inked a three-year deal with Christopher Street West, the nonprofit group that produces the annual LA Pride Festival and Parade in West Hollywood, to air the event. This year’s parade is set for Sunday, June 9.

Raven’s Home star Raven-Symone will join KABC’s Ellen Leyva and Brandi Hitt as co-hosts of the two-hour live broadcast from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. The broadcast team along the parade route also includes ABC7 Eyewitness News reporter Veronica Miracle and On the Red Carpet entertainment host Karl Schmid. KABC also will air a preshow at 6:30 p.m. June 8.

“We’re proud to bring the L.A. Pride Parade celebration to viewers across Southern California,” said Cheryl Fair, president and general manager of KABC. “Our collaboration with LA Pride is a commitment to reflecting and serving the diverse communities that represent our audience.”

Los Angeles-based activist Phill Wilson will be the Community Grand Marshal for LA Pride 2019, and the Los Angeles LGBT Center — which is celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2019 — will be the Organizational Grand Marshal.