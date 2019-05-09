Kristin Scott Thomas Joins Lily James, Armie Hammer In ‘Rebecca’

Oscar-nominated actress Kristin Scott Thomas (The English Patient, Four Weddings and a Funeral) has come aboard the Netflix and Working Title film Rebecca, joining previously announced stars Lily James and Armie Hammer. Ben Wheatley is directing the film, which will go before cameras this summer in the UK and France.

It’s based on Daphne du Maurier’s classic novel of the same title and was adapted for the screen by Jane Goldman. The story centers on a newly-married young woman who, on arriving at her husband’s imposing family estate on a bleak English coast, finds herself battling the shadow of his dead first wife, the mysterious Rebecca, whose legacy continues to haunt the house.

Eric Fellner and Tim Bevan of Working Title are producing the pic with Nira Park.

Thomas, who received an Oscar nom for her leading performance in The English Patient, was most recently seen on the big screen in Darkest Hour and Warner Bros’ Tomb Raider. She’s repped by CAA.