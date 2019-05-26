‘Kingsman 3’ Will Wrap The Eggsy/Harry Relationship, Says Director Matthew Vaughn

Director Matthew Vaughn said that the forthcoming Kingsman 3 will wrap up the saga of Taron “Eggsy” Egerton and his mentor, Colin “Harry” Firth.

The gimmicky British spy saga has seen the two survive the wipeout of virtually all of their fellow Kingsmen in 2017’s The Golden Circle, the sequel to 2014’s The Secret Service.

Vaughn told Digital Spy that “We’ve got to finish off the Eggsy and Harry relationship. The final chapter of their relationship needs to be told, which we’ve got ready to do, and I’m hoping to shoot that later this year or the beginning of next year.”

That’s no doubt because Egerton and Vaughn collaborated on Rocketman, which just bowed, and Vaughn has a Kingsman prequel, The Great Game, due out next February. That film has Harris Dickinson and Liam Neeson on board.

“As Taron was saying, he’s looking forward to becoming Eggsy again, because emotionally it’s a lot less draining.”

The third Kingsman film by writer/director Vaughn and co-writer Jane Goldman was planned to come out in November of this year. The films are based on Dave Gibbons and Mark Millar’s comic series, The Secret Service. The films are beloved for their stylized action sequences.