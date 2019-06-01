Glenda Jackson’s ‘King Lear’ Ending Broadway Run On June 9

Many a true word hath been spoken in jest, but this is legit: Glenda Jackson’s King Lear will end its Broadway run on June 9. It originally was pegged to run through July 7.

Producer Scott Rudin announced the pending final curtain today.

Two-time Oscar winner Jackson starred as Shakespeare’s famous king of England who divides his realm among his three daughters and their spouses. She won an Olivier Award for the role when it played London’s West End in 2016, but this was an entirely new production. The Broadway cast also includes Jayne Houdyshell, Elizabeth Marvel, Aisling O’Sullivan, Pedro Pascal, John Douglas Thompson and Ruth Wilson, who is up for a Featured Actress Tony Award next month for her role as Cordelia.

In his review of the show, Deadline’s Greg Evans enthused: “So ferocious, so sinewy is [Jackson’s] take on Shakespeare’s lion in winter that those famously spoiled daughters and their menfolk would seem wise to send their regrets and just not show up to any family reunions. Lucky for us, they give as good as they get.”

Directed by Tony winner Sam Gold, King Lear began previews on February 28 and the show opened April 4 at the Cort Theatre, running for 76 regular performances. Miriam Buether is the scenic design, costume design is by Ann Roth, lighting designer is Jane Cox, and Scott Lehrer is the sound designer.

