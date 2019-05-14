Tiffany Haddish To Host ‘Kids Say The Darndest Things’ Reboot On ABC

“These kids today…” Anyone who hasn’t heard those words delivered with a sigh or a grumble at some point just hasn’t been listening. But ABC has — and the network is doing something about it. Today it announced a greenlight for a new version of the classic format Kids Say the Darndest Things, hosted by Tiffany Haddish.

The reimagined KSTDT — we know these kids today only deal in acronyms — will feature in-studio segments and taped pieces from across the U.S., all set in front of a live studio audience. It will see Haddish, who also executive produces, using her unique voice and sensibility as she interacts with real kids – and their innocently entertaining points of view.

It will air at 8 p.m. Sundays in the fall as part of a three-hour block of programming led by America’s Funniest Home Videos at 7 p.m. ET and continuing with Shark Tank at 9.

“I’m excited to hear what kids have to say these days because I can’t understand what they are saying on social media,” said Haddish. “They’re using too many abbreviations!”

Each episode of the series from CBS Television Studios highlights the comedic perspectives of a diverse group of kids in segments, such as “Kids Rule,” in which they explain to Haddish the rules for everything from sportsmanship to dating; “Love Talk,” where the host seeks advice on her love life; “Best Carpool Ever,” with Haddish taking on carpool duty with a minivan full of kids; “Granny Tiff,” when the host, in prosthetics and dressed up as an older woman, receives technology advice from the kids; and more.

A version of the series hosted by Bill Cosby aired from 1998-2000 on CBS.

“Kids Say the Darndest Things has been part of our studio family since Art Linkletter created the segment for his House Party series way back in 1945,” said David Stapf, president of CBS Television Studios. “It’s a warm and funny family program that is sure to provide both tears and peals of laughter to viewers of all ages.”