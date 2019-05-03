‘Kevin Hart’s Laugh Out Loud’ Comedy Series Greenlighted By Bounce For Summer Run

EXCLUSIVE: Kevin Hart’s Laugh Out Loud is coming to TV. Bounce has ordered 10 episodes of the original comedy series for premiere Monday, May 6. The program will air at 9 PM ET every Monday night through the summer. The series is a co-production between Bounce and Lionsgate Television.

Hosted by comedian Jasmin “Jazzy” Brown, each episode will feature a curated collection of the award-winning content from Hart’s Laugh Out Loud digital service, with Brown introducing each segment. Hart executive produces. You can watch a teaser below.

“Kevin Hart is a one of the most-popular, talented and funniest people on the planet,” commented David Hudson, Executive Vice President of Original Programming for Bounce and Katz Networks. “We are thrilled to be in business with him.”

“We’re very excited to work with Bounce and bring our all-star lineup of comedy to linear audiences,” said Jeff Clanagan, Laugh Out Loud’s President. “Partnering with Bounce allows us to further expand on the rapid growth of the network and shine a spotlight on some of the best emerging talent in the comedy scene.”

Kevin Hart’s Laugh Out Loud joins Bounce’s line-up that includes original comedy series Family Time, In The Cut and Last Call and original drama series Saints & Sinners, which premieres its fourth season this summer.