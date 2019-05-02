‘Kevin Hart: What The Fit’ Renewed For Season 3 By YouTube

Get your workout gear ready. Kevin Hart will be back with more new fitness trends. YouTube has picked up a third season of Kevin Hart: What the Fit for premiere next year on Hart’s LOL Network.

In the weekly unscripted comedy series produced by Lionsgate, Hart and Matt Kunitz (Fear Factor, Wipeout), Hart merges ridiculous workouts with hilarious special guest celebrity appearances. In each episode they attempt to master a different trending, grueling and sometimes ridiculous workout routine — whether it’s climbing a mountain, working out with the Marines or crashing a hot local yoga class. Past episodes have featured sumo wrestling with Conan O’Brien, a farm workout with Jennifer Garner and karate with Rebel Wilson.

The first two seasons of What the Fit have driven over 275 million total views across all the episodes and related content to date.

The series is executive produced by Hart, Matt Kunitz, David Shumsky, Rebecca Shumsky Quinn, Mark Harris and Jeff Clanagan in association with Lionsgate.