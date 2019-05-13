Kerry Washington Joins One-Night Re-Do Of Norman Lear’s ‘All In The Family’ & ‘The Jeffersons’ On ABC

Kerry Washington is the latest star to join the cast of ABC’s live sitcom special from Jimmy Kimmel that will re-create episodes of two iconic 1970s sitcoms created by Norman Lear.

The Scandal alum will play Helen Willis, the character who was one half of the first interracial couple featured on American primetime TV, in Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s ‘All in the Family’ and ‘The Jeffersons.’

Originated by Roxie Roker in nearly 200 episodes of The Jeffersons, Helen and her husband Tom Willis (Franklin Cover) were neighbors of George and Louise Jefferson in that “deluxe apartment in the sky.” Will Ferrell is set to play Tom Willis.

Washington joins the previously announced Live in Front of a Studio Audience actors Woody Harrelson and Marisa Tomei as Archie and Edith Bunker and Jamie Foxx and Wanda Sykes as the Jeffersons. The cast also includes Ellie Kemper, Justina Machado, .Jovan Adepo, Anthony Anderson, Stephen Tobolowsky, Jackée Harry, Ike Barinholtz, Sean Hayes and Amber Stevens West

The special, which will re-create an original episode from All in the Family and one from The Jeffersons, airs live on ABC at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday, May 22 at 8 PM ET, s. James Burrows will direct, and Sony Pictures Television is producing.

Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s ‘All in the Family’ and ‘The Jeffersons’ will be produced by Smoking Baby Productions, ACT III Productions, Gary Sanchez Productions and Sony Pictures Television. Lear, Kimmel, Brent Miller, Ferrell, Adam McKay and Justin Theroux will executive produce.