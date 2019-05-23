Kelvin Harrison Jr., Zoe Chao Join Dakota Johnson & Tracee Ellis Ross In Music-Centric Comedy ‘Covers’

EXCLUSIVE: Kelvin Harrison Jr. and Zoe Chao are set to co-star opposite Dakota Johnson and Tracee Ellis Ross in Covers, the Focus Features and Working Title Films comedy being directed by Late Night helmer Nisha Ganatra. Plot details are vague, but the pic is set among the talent, fame, and fast-paced world of Hollywood’s music scene.

Flora Greeson wrote the screenplay, which Working Title’s Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner will produce with Alexandra Loewy as executive producer. Focus will distribute the film in the U.S. and Universal Pictures International will distribute internationally. A release date has yet to be announced.

Harrison Jr. has had a busy past couple of years, appearing in a number of films including It Comes at Night, Mudbound and Monsters and Men, among others. He’ll next be seen opposite Octavia Spencer and Naomi Watts in the Sundance pic Luce, out this August, as well as another Sundance drama All Rise (formerly Monster), which hits theaters in September. In addition, he stars in Trey Edward Shults’ drama Waves along with Lucas Hedges and Sterling K. Brown; recently landed his first studio feature in Stella Meghie’s romance drama The Photograph, at Universal; and has a series regular role in Godfather of Harlem, Epix’s straight-to-series crime drama starring and executive produced by Forest Whitaker.

Chao appears in Richard Linklater’s adaptation of Maria Semple’s novel Where’d You Go Bernadette, starring Cate Blanchett, which will be released in August. Other upcoming projects include Sell By, an indie film from Mike Doyle starring Patricia Clarkson; Netflix’s Paul Rudd-led comedy series Living With Yourself; and Downhill from Fox Searchlight Pictures. She can currently be seen on Season 2 of The OA on Netflix and on Facebook Watch’s Strangers.

Harrison is repped by Stride Management, WME and attorney Nina Shaw, while CAA, B. Company and attorney James Adams rep Chao.