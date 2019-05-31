Keeley Hawes, Ann Dowd, Sam Riley & Ben Crompton Join Ben Wheatley’s Netflix Feature ‘Rebecca’

Bodyguard’s Keeley Hawes, The Handmaid’s Tale’s Ann Dowd, Control’s Sam Riley and Game of Thrones’ Ben Crompton are to join Ben Wheatley’s adaptation of Daphne Du Maurier’s Rebecca.

The actors join Kristin Scott Thomas, Lily James and Armie Hammer in the film, which is produced by Working Title for Netflix.

Kingsman screenwriter Jane Goldman, who is also working on a prequel to Game of Thrones, is writing with revisions by Joe Shrapnel and Anna Waterhouse. Working Title’s Eric Fellner and Tim Bevan produce alongside Nira Park.

Rebecca tells the story of a newly-married young woman who, on arriving at her husband’s imposing family estate on a bleak English coast, finds herself battling the shadow of his dead first wife, the mysterious Rebecca, whose legacy continues to haunt the house.

The film will start production next week in the UK and France.

It is Wheatley’s latest feature following Kill List, High-Rise and Happy New Year, Colin Burstead.

Hawes is repped by Troika and Link Entertainment, Dowd is repped by Innovative and Principal Entertainment, Crompton is repped by Sally Hope Associates and Riley is repped by WME and Tavisstock Wood Management.